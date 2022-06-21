Search

22 Jun 2022

Nowlan Park to play host to All-Ireland Minor hurling Championship Final

Nowlan Park to play host to All-Ireland Minor hurling Championship Final

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

21 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The 2022 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final involving Offaly and Tipperary will take place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday, July 3.

The Under 17 decider will have a 1.30pm throw-in and as a result of GAA protocol it will be a standalone fixture with a huge crowd expected to attend the final on Noreside.

Offaly will be competing in their first minor final since 1989 while Tipperary will be looking for a first success at the grade since winning the minor and senior double in 2016.

It will be the second time in a number of years that the Kilkenny venue gets the honour of hosting a national final after the 2020 All-Ireland Under 20 Hurling Final between Cork and Dublin took place there.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media