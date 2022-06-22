Kilkenny youth groups tackle climate action in latest production

Dreamstuff Youth Theatre and Ossory Youth tackle climate action in their new production, Fail, an Epic or An Epic Fail.

The play is written by Jody O'Neil and according to those involved will finally help you understand why this bright beautiful blue ball we live on is heading to hell on a Harley.

Taking inspiration from the words of one of the world leading activists for climate action, Greta Thunberg, the play follows a group of young people attempting to stage a 100% carbon neutral and recyclable production. Everything, including the cast, are entirely carbon neutral, but are they really? Can these young people solve the issues of divestment, carbon emissions, plastic consumption and other weird stuff before the play, or the world, ends? An extra bonus for the audience is multiple Greta Thurnburgs lookalikes live on stage!

The show will take place outdoors in Butler Gallery, Evans Home, John’s Quay on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 at 7pm. This production is staged with actual people in 3D with stereo sound attached and runs for 40 to 60 minutes.

This show is recommended for ages 13 and over, as it contains some strong language and some themes of a sensitive nature.

Tickets are free, but pre-booking is encouraged as places are limited. People can book by emailing dreamstuffyouththeatre@gmail. com or on Eventbrite by searching ‘dreamstuff’. People can also book through our Facebook page or Instagram.

Fr McGrath Neighbourhood Centre and Ossory Youth Services kindly provided rehearsal space for this production which is funded by Youth Theatre Ireland and the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office.