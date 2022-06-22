Kilkenny solicitor addresses special Oireachtas committee on important surrogacy issues

Kilkenny solicitor Annette Hickey recently addressed the Special Joint Oireachtas Committee hearing on International Surrogacy.

As one of Ireland’s foremost legal experts in the field of surrogacy, Annette has many years’ experience assisting parents on their difficult route to parenthood. She is a solicitor at Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan.

Ireland is a modern and progressive country with a well-developed legal system. When it comes to laws relating to surrogacy matters, however, it is a different story as there is currently no legislation or regulation in place to assist intending parents in Ireland as they try to navigate the complex and challenging path to parenthood through surrogacy.

During Ms Hickey’s testimony, she spoke about her experience of working with intended parents as they pursue their journey to parenthood through surrogacy.

“There is an urgent need for a regulated statutory framework for international surrogacy in Irish legislation in order to protect the best interests, and welfare of both surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy," said Ms Hickey.

“It was a great honour to address the hearing and make a number of recommendations for the Committees consideration. I am looking forward to hearing the final outcome in due course.”

Annette concluded her testimony by thanking the Minister for Foreign Affairs, department officials and politicians from across the political divide who helped and supported Irish intended parents whose babies were due to be born in the Ukraine at the outbreak of the war.

The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill 2022 includes provisions providing for domestic surrogacy arrangements in Ireland. The Assisted Human Reproduction Bill 2022 does not include provisions for international surrogacy. The Special Joint Oireachtas Committee was established to consider and make recommendations on measures to address issues arising from international surrogacy.