Landmark building in a vibrant Kilkenny town offers super potential - see pics!

Marsh's Street, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, R95 EH33



254m2 - End of Terrace House

ASKING PRICE: €550,000

Property Highlights:

- Landmark building in the centre of Thomastown

- Two storey building refurbished to a very high standard

- The premises was occupied by a number of successful restaurants since 1999

- Large rear courtyard and garden with off-street parking

- The building is suitable for commercial use or a private residence

LOCATION: The subject property is an imposing premises on Marsh's Street, just off Market Street, in the town of Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. The property town is located on the banks of the River Nore in the third largest town in the County. Market Street is a one way through lane through the town with constant traffic flow throughout the day. It is also the main commercial heart in the town. There is street parking on Market Street and a car park to the rear, off Marshes Street. The town is located 4.5km approx. east of Mount Juliet Hotel & Championship (Irish Open) Golf Course is 19km south east of Kilkenny city, 38km north of Waterford City, 9km east of the M9 Motorway and 132km south east of Dublin. The property is a 10 minute drive to Gowran Park Racecourse.

Accommodation



GROUND FLOOR: Entrance Foyer (including staircase) 4.26m x 2.25m. A wooden door with glass inset, side panels and a fanlight opens into a spacious entrance foyer. A bespoke staircase with a monkey’s tail handrail leads up to the first floor. Wood effect tiled floor and a fitted runner carpet on the stairs. Disabled Toilet 1.86m x 2.24m. Comprising a WC and a wash hand basin. Wood effect tiled floor. Wall mounted hand dryer. Reception Area 5.65m x 3.11m. A spacious and bright room with a feature arched sash window overlooking the front of the property. Wood effect tiled floor, recessed lighting and a feature wooden ceiling beam. Built-in reception desk with shelving underneath. Access to the pantry / coffee making area. Private Bar / Dining Room 7.32m x 5.50m. A spacious and bright room with two feature arched windows to the front of the property. Bespoke built-in bar with walnut countertops. Wood effect tiled floor and a feature ceiling beam. Feature archway with a decorative surround and pendant lighting overlooking the main dining room. Double solid doors lead through to the main dining room. Wall mounted lighting.

Main Dining Room 7.66m x 7.68m. An exceptionally large room with a pitched roof fitted with four large Velux windows. Feature wall to wall picture window with lovely views of the courtward and rear garden. Serving hatch to kitchen fitted with folding shutter style doors. French doors open out to the courtyard. A swing-door gives access to the kitchen. Wood effect tiled floor. Kitchen 5.77m x 6.62m + 2.21m x 1.32m. Featuring a full range of stainless steel cooking equipment, full extraction system, wash-up area, tiled floors and enviroclad walls. Window to the rear of the property and a large Velux window is fitted in the roof. A swing door gives access to the dining room. Staff Cloakroom 0.82m x 2.05m. Tiled floor and part tiled walls. Access to a staff toilet. Prep Area 4.71m x 1.91m. Tiled floor and access to a staff toilet and cloakroom. A door gives access out to an enclosed lean-to area which houses a pizza oven. There is access out to the rear yard. Staff Toilet 2.05m x 1.03m. Comprising a WC and a wash hand basin. Tiled floor and part tiled walls. Window. Pantry Area 3.39m x 1.21m. Located between the reception area and the kitchen. Wall mounted shelving and fitted worktop space with an oval sink. Tiled floor and door to kitchen. Ideal area for coffee making facilities.

FIRST FLOOR: Landing (including staircase) 3.33m x 3.33m. A large Sash window overlooks the rear of the property. Wood effect tiled floor. Storage Cupboard 0.86m x 0.32m. Fitted with coat hanging space. Plumbing is in place for a washing machine. Guest Gents Toilets 1.58m x 2.48m + 0.86m x 1.75m. Fitted to a very high standard with a Sash window to the rear of the property. Guest Ladies Toilets 1.49m x 3.86m + 2.41m x 1.77m. Extremely high standard of finish throughout. A Sash window overlooks the front of the building. Access to a managers office. Managers Office 2.18m x 2.03m. Wood effect tiled floor. A Sash window overlooks the front of the property.

APARTMENT: Living / Dining / Kitchen area 3.72m x 2.78m + 2.35m x 1.61m. Spacious open plan room with a large Sash window overlooking the rear of the property. Wood effect tiled floor. Fitted sink unit and plumbed for a washing machine which is included in the sale. There is space for a sofa and a table and chairs. Bedroom One 3.83m x 3.20m. A large double room with a Sash window to the front of the property. Fitted carpet. Bedroom Two 3.58m x 2.78m. A good sized double room positioned to the front of the property. Sash window and fitted carpet. Shower Room 2.33m x 2.27m. Comprising an enclosed shower cubicle, WC and a vanity unit with storage underneath. Wood effect tiled floor and part tiled walls. Sash window to the rear of the property.



SERVICES: Underfloor heating on the ground floor controlled by a modern heat pump with temperature controlled thermostats Mains water and sewage



BER Details - BER: C1

Viewing Information - Strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on 056 77 21904.