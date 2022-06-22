Search

23 Jun 2022

Landmark building in a vibrant Kilkenny town offers super potential - see pics!

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

CLICK NEXT> FOR NEXT PIC

Marsh's Street, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, R95 EH33
 
254m2 - End of Terrace House

ASKING PRICE: €550,000

TAP 'NEXT' ABOVE TO BROWSE PICS

Property Highlights:

- Landmark building in the centre of Thomastown

- Two storey building refurbished to a very high standard

- The premises was occupied by a number of successful restaurants since 1999

- Large rear courtyard and garden with off-street parking

- The building is suitable for commercial use or a private residence

LOCATION: The subject property is an imposing premises on Marsh's Street, just off Market Street, in the town of Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. The property town is located on the banks of the River Nore in the third largest town in the County. Market Street is a one way through lane through the town with constant traffic flow throughout the day. It is also the main commercial heart in the town. There is street parking on Market Street and a car park to the rear, off Marshes Street. The town is located 4.5km approx. east of Mount Juliet Hotel & Championship (Irish Open) Golf Course is 19km south east of Kilkenny city, 38km north of Waterford City, 9km east of the M9 Motorway and 132km south east of Dublin. The property is a 10 minute drive to Gowran Park Racecourse.
Accommodation

GROUND FLOOR: Entrance Foyer (including staircase) 4.26m x 2.25m. A wooden door with glass inset, side panels and a fanlight opens into a spacious entrance foyer. A bespoke staircase with a monkey’s tail handrail leads up to the first floor. Wood effect tiled floor and a fitted runner carpet on the stairs. Disabled Toilet 1.86m x 2.24m. Comprising a WC and a wash hand basin. Wood effect tiled floor. Wall mounted hand dryer. Reception Area 5.65m x 3.11m. A spacious and bright room with a feature arched sash window overlooking the front of the property. Wood effect tiled floor, recessed lighting and a feature wooden ceiling beam. Built-in reception desk with shelving underneath. Access to the pantry / coffee making area. Private Bar / Dining Room 7.32m x 5.50m. A spacious and bright room with two feature arched windows to the front of the property. Bespoke built-in bar with walnut countertops. Wood effect tiled floor and a feature ceiling beam. Feature archway with a decorative surround and pendant lighting overlooking the main dining room. Double solid doors lead through to the main dining room. Wall mounted lighting.

Main Dining Room 7.66m x 7.68m. An exceptionally large room with a pitched roof fitted with four large Velux windows. Feature wall to wall picture window with lovely views of the courtward and rear garden. Serving hatch to kitchen fitted with folding shutter style doors. French doors open out to the courtyard. A swing-door gives access to the kitchen. Wood effect tiled floor. Kitchen 5.77m x 6.62m + 2.21m x 1.32m. Featuring a full range of stainless steel cooking equipment, full extraction system, wash-up area, tiled floors and enviroclad walls. Window to the rear of the property and a large Velux window is fitted in the roof. A swing door gives access to the dining room. Staff Cloakroom 0.82m x 2.05m. Tiled floor and part tiled walls. Access to a staff toilet. Prep Area 4.71m x 1.91m. Tiled floor and access to a staff toilet and cloakroom. A door gives access out to an enclosed lean-to area which houses a pizza oven. There is access out to the rear yard. Staff Toilet 2.05m x 1.03m. Comprising a WC and a wash hand basin. Tiled floor and part tiled walls. Window. Pantry Area 3.39m x 1.21m. Located between the reception area and the kitchen. Wall mounted shelving and fitted worktop space with an oval sink. Tiled floor and door to kitchen. Ideal area for coffee making facilities.

FOR EVEN MORE PICS, CLICK TO END OF GALLERY FOR LINK TO FULL LISTING

FIRST FLOOR: Landing (including staircase) 3.33m x 3.33m. A large Sash window overlooks the rear of the property. Wood effect tiled floor. Storage Cupboard 0.86m x 0.32m. Fitted with coat hanging space. Plumbing is in place for a washing machine. Guest Gents Toilets 1.58m x 2.48m + 0.86m x 1.75m. Fitted to a very high standard with a Sash window to the rear of the property. Guest Ladies Toilets 1.49m x 3.86m + 2.41m x 1.77m. Extremely high standard of finish throughout. A Sash window overlooks the front of the building. Access to a managers office. Managers Office 2.18m x 2.03m. Wood effect tiled floor. A Sash window overlooks the front of the property.

APARTMENT: Living / Dining / Kitchen area 3.72m x 2.78m + 2.35m x 1.61m. Spacious open plan room with a large Sash window overlooking the rear of the property. Wood effect tiled floor. Fitted sink unit and plumbed for a washing machine which is included in the sale. There is space for a sofa and a table and chairs. Bedroom One 3.83m x 3.20m. A large double room with a Sash window to the front of the property. Fitted carpet. Bedroom Two 3.58m x 2.78m. A good sized double room positioned to the front of the property. Sash window and fitted carpet. Shower Room 2.33m x 2.27m. Comprising an enclosed shower cubicle, WC and a vanity unit with storage underneath. Wood effect tiled floor and part tiled walls. Sash window to the rear of the property.

SERVICES: Underfloor heating on the ground floor controlled by a modern heat pump with temperature controlled thermostats Mains water and sewage

BER Details - BER: C1

FOR EVEN MORE PICS, CLICK TO END OF GALLERY FOR LINK TO FULL LISTING

Viewing Information - Strictly by appointment with Sherry FitzGerald Kilkenny on 056 77 21904.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media