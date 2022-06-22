ALERT: Water outage notice for Kilkenny village and surrounding areas tomorrow

ALERT: Water outage notice in Bennettsbridge
Due to network leakage repair, water will be switched off for a period of time Thursday (June 23) in Bennettsbridge and surrounding areas.
The outage is expected to last from approximately 10am until 3pm.
Areas affected include Bennettsbridge, Rathduff, Woollengrange, Killarney, Bishopslough, Tullaherin, Annamult, Ennisnag and Danesfort.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
