Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, June 23, 2022

Rosie Bookle (née Coyne)

The death has occurred of Rosie Bookle (née Coyne), Warlingham, Surrey, UK and formerly of Fr Hayden Road, Kilkenny. Rosie died 17th June 2022, unexpectedly, at her home. Predeceased by her husband Liam and son Gerry. Deeply regretted by her daughters Eileen and Marian and their husbands Alan and Andy, her sisters Ursula and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral will take place in the UK with arrangements to follow.

Margaret (Peggy) Connick (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Connick (née Ryan), Dowsleys Barn, New Ross, Co. Wexford and formerly of Milltown, Glenmore / Millbanks, Rosbercon Co. Kilkenny. Margaret (Peggy) who passed away Wednesday 22nd June. Adored wife of the late John and cherished mother of Helen, Séan, Bernie and Anthony. Beloved daughter of the late Laurence and Mary Ryan. Sadly missed by loving brothers and sisters Tom, Annie, Ned, Pat, Mary and Kathleen. Predeceased by her brothers and sister Richard, Bridget, Jim, John and Larry. Fondly remembered by her sons-in-law David and Anthony, daughters-in-law Lourde and Caroline, grandchildren Mark, Brian, Cora, Niall, Gemma, and Aoife, their partners Michelle, Helena, and Chris, great-grandchildren Mason, Alfie and Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross on Friday 24th of June from 3pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Removal will take place (walking) from Doyle's Funeral Home at 10.45am on Saturday 25th June to arrive at The Church Of The Assumption Rosbercon for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Strictly Private Please

Martin Marnell

The death has occurred of Martin Marnell, Ballintaggart, Callan, Kilkenny, on 22nd June 2022. Martin, deeply regretted by his loving wife Liz, sons John and Shane, daughter Ciara, Johns partner Linda, sisters Margaret, Rose and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, 24th June, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday, 25th June, to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballingarry. House private Saturday morning please.

Mary Thornton (née Tully)

The death has occurred of Mary Thornton (née Tully), Ballyconra, Lisdowney, Kilkenny and Drumbo, Lisboduff, Co Cavan. Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Katie, brothers Pat and Michael (Curly). Deeply regretted by her heart broken husband Billy, sons Anthony, Liam and Martin, daughters Catherine (Grace) and Philomena (Sharkey), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Orla, Matthew, Mark, Kevin, Jenny, Ciara, Eoin, Tomás, Áine, Niamh, Sinead, Sean and Emily, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow on Friday from 6pm to 9pm. Requiem mass in St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Bridget's Cemetery, Aharney.

Declan Heafey

The death has taken place of Declan Heafey, 10 Mallfield, Thomastown Co. Kilkenny and formerly of 10 Castle Avenue, Thomastown after a short illness bravely fought. Predeceased by his beloved father Paddy. Deeplly regretted by his wife Teresa, his loving mother Stasia, brother Nigel, sister in law Melissa, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family and friends and by members of Kilkenny Fire Service whom he served with for many years.

Removal Thursday morning, 23rd June, for 11am Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Funeral mass can be viewed online at: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/