Robbie Keane, Tomás Ó Sé, Ken Doherty and Stephen Hunt join lineup for Horizon Irish Open Pro Am in Kilkenny

Former Ireland international soccer stars Robbie Keane and Stephen Hunt, snooker legend Ken Doherty and ex Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé will join the star-studded Pro Am line-up ahead of next week’s Horizon Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate on Wednesday, June 29.

They will join former Manchester United and Ireland international star John O’Shea, TV personality and entrepreneur Spencer Matthews, actor James Nesbitt, rugby star Rob Kearney, Olympian Greg O’Shea, former Galway hurler Joe Canning, three-time Derby-winning Jockey Johnny Murtagh and Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

They will be also joined by world number one Disability Golfer Brendan Lawlor and 27-year-old Leona Maguire, who etched her name in golfing history earlier this year when she became the first Irishwoman to capture an LPGA Tour title, winning the LPGA Drive-On Championship by a three stroke margin.

The Horizon Irish Open will tee off on Thursday June 30 with a strong field which includes 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, three-time Major winner Pádraig Harrington, PGA TOUR winner Séamus Power, European Ryder Cup stars Tyrrell Hatton, Thomas Pieters, Thorbjørn Olesen, last year’s Horizon Irish Open champion Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Ryan Fox.

The historic tournament takes place at Mount Juliet Estate for the second time, but for the first time with full capacity crowds, from June 30 to July 3.

A week of entertainment for the whole family is promised with a mix of music and golf on site at Mount Juliet Estate. UK rock band Toploader, best known for their hit ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ will take to the stage on Wednesday June 29 while Limerick band Hermitage Green will kick off the weekend with a performance on Saturday July 2. Taking to the main stage on Sunday July 3 is 17-year-old Cork singer Allie Sherlock. All acts will begin as soon as the final putt drops each evening.

The Horizon Irish Open will be broadcast on Sky Sports and RTE in Ireland, and across the globe. Weekend tickets have already completely sold-out after unprecedented demand and fans should book now for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to avoid disappointment. Tickets can be purchased here.