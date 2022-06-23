Masterplan for huge Kilkenny city site to go on public display 'in coming months'

The grounds of St Canice's Hospital, Kilkenny
The draft masterplan for a large sixty acre site on the outskirts of Kilkenny City 'will be available for public display in the coming months', according to Kilkenny TD, John McGuinness.
Deputy McGuinness, having raised the issue in Dáil Eireann, commented, "I have been informed by the HSE that following Covid-related delays and a renewed public consultation in July 2021, they are, in concert with Kilkenny County Council, currently finalising the draft masterplan for the campus.
"The HSE added that the draft plan will be formally adopted by themselves and the county council after this process."
Kilkenny citizens were previously asked for their opinions and ideas on what to do with the site as part of the first stage of the consultation process.
The campus comprises a significant land bank within Kilkenny City and presents an excellent opportunity for regeneration.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.