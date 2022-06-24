BREAKING: Kilkenny one-way system retained - with major revisions

A special meeting of the elected members of Kilkenny City Municipal District convened today and they have voted to retain the one-way system in the city, with some major alterations.

Kilkenny will retain the temporary one way system in advance of Urban Mobility Plan and reconfigure the traffic to change the traffic flow to allow vehicles to travel from Parliament Street to The Parade via High Street and Patrick Street to John Street via Rose Inn Street.

Councillor Andrew McGuinness proposed the amended one-way system on behalf of the Fine Fáil - Fine Gael group at City Hall earlier this afternoon.

The amended scheme includes plans to reverse the flow of traffic along one-way system. Traffic will soon move in an anti-clockwise direction instead.

High Street and Rose Inn Street will remain one way with traffic flow now in the opposite direction.

Traffic from the Parade and Patrick Street will now have one way access down Rose Inn Street with the option to turn left down Bateman’s Quay to access the Market Yard, High Street, Parliament Street or straight over John’s Bridge to access John Street.

Traffic from John Street will not have access onto Rose Inn street however traffic can follow the flow of traffic down Bateman’s Quay to access the Market Yard, High Street and Parliament Street.

Traffic from Parliament Street can access High Street, The Parade, Patrick Street, Rose Inn Street with the flow of traffic, or turn left at the traffic lights at the Court House to access Bateman’s Quay, The Market Yard and John’s Street.

This decision does come with the following changes and proposals in a bid to ensure its success:

1) Consultation will begin with private bus operators to establish new routes and possibly a central bus hub to reduce the impact on the city centre.

2) Short term/drop-off parking bays for the elderly and the disabled will be facilitated on High Street and John Street.

3) There will be significant reduction of bollards among Rose Inn Street and High Street to reduce the clutter, to allow access for Emergency Services and to facilitate a two-way cycle lane.

4) Consultation will begin with business owners in the Market Yard with a view to provide easier and quicker access to their premises and improve commercial loading bays.

5) Provision of elderly friendly parking bays at the Market Yard and realignment among a section opposite the Tea House to improve and increase parking facilities.

6) Funding for a shop local campaign to coincide with introduction of the changes of the traffic flow.

7) Provision of electric car charging points in the Market Yard.

The current system, introduced in 2020 as a temporary Covid-19 safety measure to facilitate social distancing, was described as 'quickly cobbled-together' by Mayor David Fitzgerald.

He described the decision reached today on the amended one-way system as a 'very significant and important' one.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness voiced his disapproval on the amended proposal and described the decision made to retain the one-way system as a 'falsehood masquerading as progress'.

"This is an attempt to put a band-aid on a gaping wound," he added, before casting his vote against it.

Cllr Maria Dollard also had issues with the proposal, describing it as 'completely car-focused'.

"This will not take traffic away from our urban core," she added, before abstaining her vote.

As for the timeline of the implementation of the amended one-way proposal, Mayor David Fitzgerald insists that it will not take place until the summer season is over.