25 Jun 2022

Kilkenny property prices rise again in latest quarter

Revealed: Kilkenny property prices rise again in latest quarter

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

25 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

According to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report, the median asking price for a property in Kilkenny is now €232,500.

This means prices have risen by €12,500 compared with the same time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €7,500 over the quarter to €205,000. This means that prices in the segment have risen by €17,500 compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Kilkenny rose by €5,000 over the quarter to €280,000. This price is up by €32,500 compared to this time last year.

There were 232 properties for sale in Kilkenny at the end of Q2 2022 – an increase of 20% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at just over two months.

The survey also revealed a national annual asking price inflation rate of 10.9%.

