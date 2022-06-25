REVEALED: A Stunning lineup for Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival!

The Kilkenny Outdoor Music Festival makes its eagerly awaited return on Saturday, July 9 with its strongest-ever lineup.

The event, which will be held in the grounds of Erin’s Own GAA club in Castlecomer, is building up to be a highlight of the summer.

Gates open at 6pm and first on stage are Oski Bravo. The melodic genre-hopping Dublin five-piece will get the Kilkenny Outdoor Music festival off to a great start.

Next up are Cork band The Alkove. Widely described as a force of nature, The Alkove were formed in 2014 and have released three EPs, two singles, and one album to date.

Fronted by lead singer Eddie Kelly, the band have supported Aslan and played many festivals both internationally and within Ireland, all to great acclaim.

Their original material has been likened to The Rolling Stones, Oasis, Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder and The Kinks among others. With a sound that is a blend of rock, pop, blues, and soul, The Alkove are an excellent band to raise the curtain for the festival.

Following The Alkove, one of Offaly’s finest musicians — Mundy — takes centre stage.

A seasoned and natural entertainer, Mundy released his debut album Jelly Legs in 1996 and has had albums reach triple platinum status. His early days of busking in Dublin as a 17-year-old allowed him to meet Paddy Casey, Damien Dempsey and Glen Hansard, all of whom are major songwriting influencers.

Mundy’s upbeat style of mainly acoustic, folk-based pop/rock has continued to hit a high note with fans down the years.

Comparisons to Damien Rice and Josh Ritter are frequent but the artist, who has performed with the likes of Van Morrison and the Manic Street Preachers, has his own independent following. His version of Galway Girl was the biggest download hit in Ireland for two years in a row and is a crowd favourite, as are hits like Mexico, To You I Bestow and July. Any live show with Mundy simply cannot be missed!

Headlining the Outdoor Music Festival are classic Irish rock band The Stunning. Formed in 1987 by students Steve Wall and Cormac Dunne, The Stunning had immediate success with their first top 20 single just a year later. This was followed by two more top 10 hits which came before their first full-length album was released.

Decades of writing, recording and performing all over the world culminated last year when The Stunning embarked on a sold-out tour of Ireland celebrating their debut album, Paradise in the Picturehouse. Scheduled to play the Olympia in December, catch them in Castlecomer first where you cannot help but be entertained by songs from a career spanning over 30 years. Brewing Up a Storm, Everything That Rises and Romeo’s On Fire are among the most successful songs from a stellar catalogue and the band are very welcome to ’Comer.

Having previously opened for Bob Dylan and played at every major national music festival, The Stunning have sold well over 100,000 albums in Ireland alone. They are simply an unmissable act.

Following all live entertainment, a late bar and a live set from the upcoming and talented Castlecomer man Joe Hickson, aka DJ Josie will close the evening.

With a great selection of entertainment assured, the team at Erin’s Own GAA club look forward to welcoming all to Ballycomey (eircode R95 XD8F) on July 9 — they are sure the Kilkenny Outdoor Festival will be the smash hit of the summer.

Tickets for the Outdoor Music Festival are priced €30 and are available at www.kilkennymusicfest.com or locally at Rollercoaster Records in Kilkenny, The Gem/O’Rourke’s and Holohan’s Newsagents in Castlecomer.