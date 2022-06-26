Kilkenny Mart reports a ‘softening’ in sheep and cattle prices

As I write this column the weather here in Kilkenny is dull and cloudy but as rain has been in short supply it has helped with saving hay and silage making.

On the negative side, most farmers in this part of Ireland are looking for rain as grass growth has slowed and water resources have started to dry up. In my conversation with family and friends in Roscommon they state they could export rain to us here in the South East as they have too much of it. It goes to show that even in our small country there are major differences regarding weather patterns.



Sheep Prices

On the sheep front prices have softened somewhat compared to last week’s returns, with the bulk of butcher type lambs ranging from €165 to €175 per head with a top call of €180.

I would suggest prices were reduced by about €4 to €6 per head.

Cull ewes are still selling well with €244 been the top call.

Sheep numbers are increasing slightly compared to last week and the fact that most sheep sales conclude before 12 noon is of benefit to the busy farmer.

Unlike cattle, sheep do not need to be entered so our intake for these is open from 8am and the sale commences at 10.15am every Monday except Bank Holidays when the sale reverts to Tuesday.

Calf Sale

Our calf sale takes place on Mondays with a start time of 1pm.

On Monday we also held a dairy sale, the bulk comprising of a draft of mostly first calvers from John Hanly, Horse and Jockey.

Prices in this sector ranged from €1560 to €2520 to average €1920.

Our next dairy sale is Monday, 4th July, with entries now being taken.

Cattle Sale

Thursday’s cattle sale attracted an entry of 940 head with turnover, once again, exceeding €1.1 million.

There was a slight reduction in prices but quality lots are still selling very well.

Beef bullocks ranged from €1300 to €2520 per head. Forward and light store bullocks €600 to €1850 per head.

Cull cows saw a top call of €2650 for continentals with Friesians to €2120 per head.

Beef heifers ranged from €1400 to €2240 per head with light stores €680 to €1260.

The top call on the day was €3,000 for a limousin bull weighing 1135 kilo.

Ballyfoyle Show

Just a reminder of Ballyfoyle Show this Sunday and Relay For Life, a fundraiser for cancer, is on next Saturday and Sunday, 2nd and 3rd July, at Kilkenny Rugby Club, Waterford Road. I might see some of you at one or both of these events.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.