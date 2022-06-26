Clonmel Show reveals details of €70,000 prize fund as event returns

The Clonmel Show returns on Sunday, July 3, after the Covid enforced absence of three years.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 24, but late entries will be accepted up to noon on Monday, June 27. All entries should be made online where possible at www.clonmelshow.ie.



There is a significantly increased prize fund of €70,000 for this year’s show.



There will be 56 horse and pony classes competing for prizes worth €22,5000. These include classes for ridden hunters and cobs, retired racehorses and rescued equines.

There will also be classes for young horse, broodmares and foals, ridden and led ponies together with working hunter classes which involve being judged for conformation and riding over a set of rustic obstacles.



The Coolmore All-Ireland Thoroughbred Brood Mare championship, with an increased prize fund for mares and foals, is scheduled for judging on Sunday, July 3 at 1.30pm.



Showjumping

There are 21 jumping events listed and these will be scheduled to be jumped in four different areas.

The Red Mills Munster Grand Prix will have a prize fund of €5,000. All grades of horses, ponies and riders will be catered for in the twenty one classes. There is a total prize fund of €12,500 for the jumping events



Cattle

Forty nine cattle classes are listed, with an increased prize fund of €18,600.

There will be classes for Friesians and Shorthorn dairy stock.

The beef section has classes for Herefords, Simmentals, Belgium Blues, Limousins, Charolais and Angus breeds with classes for young handlers and non-pedigree cattle also.

Sheep

Ninety classes are listed in a much-enlarged sheep section, which will have a prize fund of €13,200.

New classes this year will feature the Hampshire – Down All Ireland breed championships along with the Dutch Spotted and Dassenkop / Badgeface Texels. These are two new breeds of pet /hobby sheep which are fetching prises of many thousands for a single sheep. The following breeds will be on show: Scottish Blackface, Rouge De L’Ouest, Zwarbles, Beltex, Jacob, Llyen, Texel Suffolk, Vendeen, Charollais and commercial sheep There will also be classes for pet lambs and young handlers.

Other Classes

There are 15 poultry and egg classes listed along with seven goat classes

In the Handcrafts, Home Baking and preserves section there will be 45 classes with some reserved for the young bakers. There will be more than 45 classes in the horticultural show, again with special classes for the young exhibitors.

As was normal an adult painting class for amateur artists is also listed.

Entries for all those classes listed above should be submitted online at www.clonmelshow.ie preferably before close of business on Friday, June 24 but late entries will be accepted up to Monday at noon.