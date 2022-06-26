Search

26 Jun 2022

Editorial: Too many tragedies in Kilkenny - stay safe on roads this summer

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

26 Jun 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

Sadly, this week’s Kilkenny People features appeals by gardaí for information or witnesses to two different collisions on Kilkenny roads in which people recently lost their lives.

As our front page from 50 years ago this week shows, the horror of accidents and road deaths has cast a long shadow over the years in this part of the world.

Some things never change — and while the road network and infrastructure have improved, and vehicle standards have come on in leaps and bounds, unfortunately we still see calamities occur with shocking regularity.

This year has already seen too much carnage, with dozens of lives lost around the country, including here in Kilkenny. Nationally, 82 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year— and increase of more than 30 on the same period in 2021. That is 82 people too many.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable, and all too often they make up a disproportionate number of fatalities.

Now in the summer months, with the good weather, there is already an increase in these types of road users. There is also likely an increase in heavy machinery, including agricultural vehicles and trailers. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) recently appealed to all motorists to take extra care as the number of tractors, trailers and other farm machinery using the roads increases with silage season now under way.

We back the appeal for all road users to exercise caution and to be safe and respectful to everyone using the roads.

Have your say
The Abbey Quarter draft conservation plan will go out to public consultation next Monday (June 27) for four weeks.

This historic space in the heart of the city is home to some of our finest heritage monuments so make sure to read the draft plan and make your views heard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media