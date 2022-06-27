Kilkenny's Mia Griffin takes podium spot in National Championships Road Race

Glenmore's Mia Griffin took home a silver medal from the National Cycling Championships Road Race at the weekend.

The Kilkenny cyclist followed up recent successes on the track with a great performance in wet road conditions in Kanturk, on Saturday.

Griffin, who was joined in the race, and eventually on the winners' podium by IBCT team mates, rides for the Irish-registered/ Belgium-based continental team.

Winner of the race and National Champion for the coming year is Mia's teammate Alice Sharpe, who crossed the line just a wheel length ahead of her Kilkenny colleague. Teammate Fiona Mangan took the third podium place. Sharpe previously took the title in 2019 and was delighted to do so again.

The event began under drizzling rain and had periods of rain interspersed with dryer conditions. The riders did an opening lap of 59 kilometres and then three laps of a 15 kilometre finishing loop, with a tough hill coming soon after the start of the latter and another uphill ramp leading to the finish line. The three women to take the medals completed the 104 km course in 2 hours 51 mins 56 secs.

The Cycling Ireland National Road Race Championship Senior Women’s Race, was promoted by Munster Cycling in conjunction with O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC.