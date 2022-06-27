Golden jubilee celebrations for County Kilkenny priest in England

Monsignor Benny with, on left, his brother, John, and, to the right, his sister, Marie and brother, Pat
Right Reverend Monsignor Benedict (Benny) O'Shea - of County Kilkenny family - celebrated his Golden Jubilee at his Arundel and Brighton combined Parish of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rottingdean and Saint Patrick's, Woodingdean recently.
The Jubilee Mass was concelebrated by a number of fellow priests and his local bishop and attended by some of Monsignor Benny's family and friends.
[Image: Father Benedict with nieces, Amii (Cahill) McKeever, on left, and Enrika (Cahill) Grogan, (both daughters of Marie), being hugged by their Grand-aunt Monica who is now Cistercian Mother Agnes at Saint Mary's Abbey, Glencairn and Mount Melleray, near Lismore, County Waterford (c.1983)]
Amii is now Editor of the Country Living section of the Irish Farmers' Journal and Enrika resides in Australia.
Monsignor Benny was born on July 27, 1948.
Go n-éirí an bóthar Dé leis.
