Gardaí appeal for assistance following burglary at Co Kilkenny sports club

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a club house in Goresbridge and are appealing to the public for information.
The door of the Bridge United club house was forced open and a push lawn mower taken. The red Torro lawn mower was taken between 8.30pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.
Anyone who noticed suspicious activity or persons in the area are asked to contact gardaí in Goresbridge.
