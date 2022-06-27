Search

27 Jun 2022

Large city property for sale with lovely views of Kilkenny Castle and the River Nore

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Noreville, Dublin Road, Kilkenny, R95 C3YH

4 beds - 2 baths - 146m2

ASKING PRICE: €400,000

Noreville is best described as a singularly attractive, two storey, double fronted Victorian residence (circa 1850) commanding a presence on Dublin Road, on the edge of Kilkenny City Centre.

Whilst in need of modernisation, works were carried out on the roof in the last 10 years, all the elements of a supremely elegant and comfortable home await.

A pretty Garden Studio with its own pedestrian entrance and enclosed walled garden adjoins the property. The accommodation in the main house is exceptionally well proportioned throughout and extends to 146 Sq. M. / 1,572 Sq. Ft. approx. over two levels.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, side porch and a rear porch.

The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three generous sized double bedrooms, a single bedroom, bathroom and a shower room.

The Garden Studio extends to 49 Sq. M. / 527 Sq. Ft. approx. and comprises: open living/dining/kitchen with a shower room at ground level. A staircase gives access up to an open plan loft area.

OUTSIDE: The property is well positioned on Dublin Road and has lovely views of Kilkenny Castle and the River Nore. A vehicular entrance accessed at the side of the property gives access to a large enclosed yard. There is secure off-street parking for two cars. The yard is fully enclosed with a stone wall and houses a number of outbuildings which are in need of repair. A pedestrian gate to the left of the property gives access to the Garden Studio. A sun drenched and private walled garden area is fully enclosed by cut stone walls. This is a perfect area for al fresco dining or to relax in the sun.

LOCATION: The location of Noreville on Dublin Road is unrivalled, a five minute walk will take you into Kilkenny City Centre to enjoy many of the wonderful attractions including Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny Design Centre, Rothe House and St Canice's Cathedral. The property sits on the River Nore walking trail, the canal walks and the castle grounds and gardens.

Kilkenny is one of Ireland's most cosmopolitan cities, with many blooming festivals, eateries and creative people resulting in an electric atmosphere. Amenities such as MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre are within walking distance. The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St. Patricks Boys National School, St. John of Gods Girls National School, Gael Scoil Osrai, Presentation Secondary School St. Kieran's College, CBS primary and secondary schools, St Canice's national school and Loreto girls' secondary school.

A short walk will take you to Kilkenny Train Station at MacDonagh Junction which is on the Waterford to Dublin line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford. The property is a two minute drive to Dublin Road Roundabout which is junction 6 of the Kilkenny Ring Road. The travelling distance to Dublin City Centre by car is 1 hour 30 minutes approx.

Viewing of this wonderful property is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!

