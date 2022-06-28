Search

28 Jun 2022

New scheme offering 10k hot desk places to remote workers goes live

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

28 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

A new government scheme providing 10,000 free hot desk working days at remote hubs across Ireland has gone live. 

The Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme - aimed at both existing hub users and first-timers - was announced today (Tuesday June 28) by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys. 

According to the minister, the scheme gives people an opportunity to try out remote working hubs for free. 

She said, "This Voucher Scheme will help more people to realise the benefits of remote working and will provide an opportunity to ‘try before you buy’. Whether you are fitting in some work while on holiday in Ireland or looking to relocate to rural Ireland, Connected Hubs has an option for you.” 

The first phase will see three vouchers credited to the accounts of all registered ConnectedHubs.ie users, with each redeemable for a day's hot-desk working in participating hubs. 

The scheme will run from now until August 31 (phase one) and September to early 2023 (phase two). 

Minister Humphreys continued: "The census figures released last week show population growth in every county with some of the largest increases happening in rural counties like Longford and Leitrim. This bucks previous trends where we have seen some rural counties experience population decline. 

"The fact is there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before. Through the implementation of Our Rural Future and the continued drive towards remote working, I want to ensure we continue these positive trends for the benefit of our rural communities. 

"The Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme will allow people to try out their local hub for free and I believe many will see it is a much better option for them than working from the kitchen table or facing a long commute. They may also decide that the hubs in our wonderful regional towns and villages would make the option of relocating, or moving home, a viable one." 

Anybody wishing to register for their free vouchers can do so online at www.connectedhubs.ie or via the ConnectedHubs mobile app. 

