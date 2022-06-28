Search

28 Jun 2022

Dwelling vacancy rate in Kilkenny rises as national rate decreases

Private dwelling vacancy rate in Kilkenny rises while national rate decreases

Christopher Dunne

28 Jun 2022 8:34 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Preliminary Census 2022 results have highlighted a hugely disproportionate increase in the number of vacant dwellings in Kilkenny.

The number of vacant dwellings in the county has increased by 6.3% since 2016, whereas nationally the number of vacant dwellings have dropped by 9%.

In total, 3,183 properties were vacant in Kilkenny on census night this year, compared to 2,995 in 2016.

Reasons for this may include that dwellings were up for sale, for rent, undergoing renovation, or the owner may have been in hospital, or a nursing home.

Properties declared vacant by enumerators also include dwellings which were advertised on websites as being for rent, including short term lettings such as AirBnB.

At a time when long-term rental properties are so difficult to secure for tenants across the county, these new statistics make for interesting reading.

A dwelling is classed as vacant if it is unoccupied on census night, is not used as a holiday home and is not usually inhabited by occupants who are temporarily absent at census time.

Dwellings under construction and derelict properties are also not included in the count.

