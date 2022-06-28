Have you booked for the Watergate Theatre Panto Camp in Kilkenny?

The Watergate Theatre Panto Camp returns next week with a fantastic line up of events.
The camp will take place from July 4 to 8 daily from, 10am to 2.30pm for youngsters between 6 and 12.
The Watergate is delighted to welcome back David Doyle - Choreographer, Christine Scarry - Musical Director and Sarah Brennan – Panto Camp Coordinator.
Panto Camp will be an extremely worthwhile experience for all young performers giving them learning opportunities in singing, dancing and acting with a professional team.
Panto Camp will take place on site at the Watergate Theatre so participants will have the added excitement of working in a professional theatre environment for the duration of Panto Camp.
The cost is €150 per child and €130 for additional siblings.
Visit watergatetheatre.ie/panto-camp-2022/ for booking details.
For any queries email Sarah on panto@watergatetheatre.com
