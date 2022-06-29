Man charged with 100 sexual offences at Kilkenny Court

A man has appeared before Kilkenny District Court charged with committing 100 sexual offences against young boys.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at various locations in the county between 1995 and 2006, when the eight boys were aged between 11 and 17.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning before the sitting of the court, a garda said in evidence.

Judge Cephas Power heard the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the matter be sent to the Central Criminal Court for hearing.

Solicitor Ed Hughes said, in court, that “each and every allegation is denied in full” by his client and applied for bail.



Garda objections to bail were detailed in court, and included the seriousness of the offences and fears the man, who is a UK citizen, may leave the jurisdiction.



The man is charged with 46 counts of rape and 54 counts of sexual assault.

The court heard there are eight complainants. It will be alleged that six of the boys experienced sustained sexual abuse, oral and anal. Two more boys allege a number of assaults between 1999 and 2001.

All were between the ages of 11 and 17 when the alleged offences took place.



All the complainants identified the charged man as a neighbour, at two different addresses.

A garda told the court it will be alleged in evidence that the abuse took place at a number of locations, including the man’s two homes, a garden shed, Jenkinstown Park, two different laneways, outside a national school and at St Luke’s General Hospital where he was an employee at the time. He no longer works there.

A number of the complainants independently identified the same places, the garda said.

The boys were offered cigarettes, sweets or money, or a combination of all items, by the accused man, before or after the alleged incidents.

The garda said some of the boys alleged abuse took place in a car. All described a car that garda said was registered to the defendant at the time.

The defendant is no longer living in Co. Kilkenny, the court was told.

Gardaí used records from Kilkenny County Council, the HSE, school, medical and employment records to verify allegations.



Solicitor Ed Hughes said the allegations go back 20-25 years. During the investigation, which began in May 2021, his client has always attended for appointments with gardaí. Gardai travelled to the man’s home for the purpose of arresting him in recent weeks but could not because he was suffering from Covid. He turned up before Tuesday’s court by arrangement. Mr Hughes said this displayed an element of trust.

The solicitor said his client left his Kilkenny home after it was damaged, and he had concerns for his own safety. He now lives with his adult children in a different county.

He has lived in Ireland for 27 years and has family ties here. He has none in the UK, the solicitor said.

Mr Hughes also argued there will be a long delay before the case is heard in the Central Criminal Court.

He said if his client did travel to the UK there are mechanisms to bring him back.

Judge Power those mechanisms are limited as gardaí can no longer use the European Arrest Warrant. There is an extradition agreement with the UK.

The judge said that while the defendant has, up to now, engaged with the prosecution “his status has very much changed” from someone being interviewed to someone being charged.

These are very serious charges, Judge Power said.

He denied bail and remanded the man to Clover Hill Prison to appear in court via video link on Thursday, June 30.

Legal aid was granted.