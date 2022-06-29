Search

29 Jun 2022

Permission for construction at Kilkenny school welcomed by McGuinness

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

29 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, John McGuinness has welcomed the granting of permission for the start of significant construction works at Carrigeen National School in Kilkenny.

Deputy McGuinness commented: “I have received confirmation from the Department of Education that approval has been granted for the commencement of construction work to reconfigure Carrigeen National School to accommodate a library and special needs room.


“I’d like to thank the Department for progressing and ultimately approving these important works for the school. I’m sure it will be greeted with satisfaction by the hard-working school community there.” 

