Permission for construction at Kilkenny school welcomed by McGuinness

File pic
Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny, John McGuinness has welcomed the granting of permission for the start of significant construction works at Carrigeen National School in Kilkenny.
Deputy McGuinness commented: “I have received confirmation from the Department of Education that approval has been granted for the commencement of construction work to reconfigure Carrigeen National School to accommodate a library and special needs room.
“I’d like to thank the Department for progressing and ultimately approving these important works for the school. I’m sure it will be greeted with satisfaction by the hard-working school community there.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.