30 Jun 2022

Kilkenny's Joe McKeown honoured for term as President of INTO 2021/2022

KILKENNY

Kieran Brosnan, Portlaoise; Ruth Carolan, Kilkenny; Claire Byrne, Wexford; Joe McKeown; Deirdre Fleming, Portlaoise; Niamh King, New Ross; Maria O’Reilly, Kilkenny and Elaine McMahon, Wexford

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

29 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

A celebratory dinner has been held to mark the year in office of outgoing INTO president and Kilkenny man Joe McKeown.

Mr McKeown was principal of St Patrick’s De La Salle in Kilkenny City and served on the Central Executive Committee of INTO for six years before he was elected as vice president, and then president last year, from Easter 2021 to Easter 2022.

Normally, the INTO holds a gala dinner event to honour each president, which would be attended by INTO members and invited guests from all over the country, both North and South. However, due to Covid restrictions this past year, the planned event could not proceed as in previous years.

SCALED DOWN
However members of the INTO’s District 10, which covers the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and parts of Wicklow representing over 4,000 primary teachers across those counties, held an event earlier this month to celebrate his year as president.

They joined Mr McKeown and his family on Friday evening in the Newpark Hotel in a scaled-down event, and a great night was had by all.


Joe McKeown pictured with his wife Teresa

