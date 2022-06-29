Search

30 Jun 2022

New electric cars among assets seized by CAB in cross-county search operation

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

29 Jun 2022 11:33 PM

New electric cars and high value watches are among items seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau during their latest operation. 

According to An Garda Síochána, the operation - which took place today (Wednesday June 29) in Waterford, Kildare, Laois and Dublin - targeted an East European organised crime group involving the laundering of criminal proceeds through the second hand car trade. 

The group is also reportedly involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish gangs throughout the country

Assets including properties were targeted by officers, who seized the following: 

• One Tesla electric Vehicle
• Two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 Reg’s)
• Two Classic vehicles
• €15,000 in cash
• A number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier Brands 

Today's operation was conducted by Bureau officers with support from the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, The Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region. 

It follows on from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.

The investigation remains on-going. 

