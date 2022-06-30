EuroMillions €22,833 win remains unclaimed - ticket bought in Carlow

The National Lottery continues to appeal to EuroMillions players in Carlow to check their tickets from the Friday 15th April draw as a Match 5 prize worth €22,833 remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday 13th April at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, this means that the claim deadline for this Match 5 prize is close of business on Thursday 14th July.

The winning numbers from the Friday 15th April draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 05 and 06.

A National Lottery spokesperson has urged all EuroMillions players who may have purchased their tickets at Hickson’s SuperValu to check their tickets very carefully as someone has a ticket now worth €22,833.

“With just over two weeks to go until the claim deadline for the outstanding Match 5 prize worth €22,833, we are appealing to all of our EuroMillions players in the Tullow area to check their old tickets extra carefully. A EuroMillions player who purchased their ticket for the Friday 15th April draw at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow has a ticket now worth €22,833.”

“Thursday 14th July is the last date to claim this prize so it’s important to check those old tickets immediately. We would advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.