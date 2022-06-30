Garda investigation into theft at Paulstown building site

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a Honda engine and gear box for a cement mixer from a building site in Kellymount.
The incident occurred between Saturday (June 25) and Wednesday (June 29).
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who is offered this item for sale contact gardaí in Goresbridge/Thomastown.
