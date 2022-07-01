Tennis Club Championship goes down a storm in Kilkenny

Strawberries are not only served in SW19 at Wimbledon.

The finals of the Chancellors Mill Club Championships took place last Saturday in the club in Archersfield, where Ivan Powell, club Captain treated players and spectators to strawberries and cream!

30 events took place over the previous fortnight where over 200 club members took to the courts to take part in this popular competition, which provided singles, doubles and mixed doubles sections.

The weather was altogether friendly for match-play, despite a few rain stoppages and finals night served up some epic battles, with results as follows.



Grade 1/2

Men’s Robert Cummins beat Tommy Rochford 6/1 7/5

Ladies Roisin Dunphy beat Anne O’Mahoney 6/3 4/6 10/8

Grade 3

Men’s Conor Phelan beat Eoin Maher 6/1 1/6 10/8

Ladies Katie Kilkenny beat Isha Mack 6/2 0/6 10/5

Grade 4

Men’s Vasyl Levchanko beat Marcel Bruns 6/2 3/6 10/7

Ladies Aifric Bulger beat Madeline Bulfin 6/1 3/6 10/8

Grade 5

Men’s Greg Murphy beat Padraig Moore 6/1 6/0

Ladies Sarah O’Sullivan beat Catriona Condon 6/1 6/4

Grade 6

Men’s Anthony Stitchcombe beat Darren Kelly 6/4 6/1

Ladies Kathryn Parsons beat Eimear Kelly 6/2 4/6 10/4

Grade 7

Men’s Billy Fahy beat Eamon Moloney 6/4 4/6 10/5

April Nagle and Caroline Walshe made it to the Ladies final.

The Poe Keily Hogan Lanigan Junior Tour 500 Open plus 100 Tour for 2022 is the next competition on the calendar for Kilkenny Tennis Club.



Kilkenny Tennis Club are delighted to host this Junior open event, which sees 24 events take place in the under age categories, from Under 9 to Under 18. Something for everyone! Boys and Girls Singles events and boys and girls doubles will be catered for.

Automatic Grading will take place, and the closing date for on-line entry to this event is 3rd July at midnight. The competition will take place from 9th to the 16th July with finals taking place on weekend of 16th/ 17th July. We look forward to welcoming some of Ireland’s future stars for this annual event, kindly sponsored by local Solicitor firm Poe Keily Hogan Lanigan.

Teenage tennis took place in the club in Archersfield recently on a Saturday evening with players enjoying tennis and pizza from 6.30 to 9. Tennis sessions for Junior members for primary and secondary school children will run through July and August this summer.



Kilkenny Tennis Club are delighted to hear that the recent fundraising event held in the club, the Collette Dalton Memorial tournament helped to raise over 7,000 euro for Cois Nore Cancer Centre. Many thanks to all involved.