Kilkenny's Smithwick's Experience to reopen this month - with exciting new additions

Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny has announced the re-opening of its doors to visitors later this month.

The experience will officially re-open on Friday, July 15, with exciting new spaces and enhancements throughout.

“We are absolutely delighted to be re-opening the doors of Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny, and look forward to welcoming visitors from Kilkenny, as well as those visiting the city," said Catherine Toolan, Managing Director, Brand Homes Diageo Ireland.

"We are immensely proud of our association and long-standing relationship that we have enjoyed with Kilkenny, and we are excited to continue our role in the city’s tourism offering, and in celebrating Smithwick’s brewing heritage.”

The unique Smithwick’s Experience explores over 300 years of history with brewing excellence, providing visitors with an immersive, multi-sensory experience celebrating Smithwick’s, Ireland’s most popular ale.

As well as offering first-hand experience of the brewing process, tour guides take visitors on a storytelling journey, introducing guests to memorable characters along the way. There are also new investments and innovations added to the experience as part of the reopening.

“On arrival, visitors will see the striking new mural that represents the vibrant culture and rich history of Kilkenny," said Ms Toolan.

"As you step inside, visitors can now experience our new Smithwick’s Flavour Room. The Smithwick’s Flavour Room is a sensory experience that immerses the visitor in the raw ingredients of Smithwick’s Red Ale and how they combine to bring life to the beer. Later this summer, we will unveil our new outdoor space, which will expand the experience, allow for more capacity and offer visitors the chance to enjoy a cool beer in an outdoor setting.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Pat Fitzpatrick said the attraction will add another unique element to the tourism offering in Kilkenny City along Ireland’s Medieval Mile.

"It is essential to have stand out attractions to entice the domestic and international visitor and the Smithwick’s Experience achieves this," he said.

"Smithwick’s is a brand with huge heritage in Kilkenny City and it is fantastic to see its continuing legacy. With the development of the former Smithwick Brewery Site at the Abbey Quarter nearby this renewed experience will be a wonderful addition to this area of Kilkenny.”

Also speaking today at the re-opening of the Smithwick’s Experience, Sarah Fitzpatrick from Failte Ireland said: “The re-opening of the Smithwick’s experience is positive news for tourism in Kilkenny, as having a wide range of experiences and attractions on offer encourages visitors to come and explore the area. Smithwick’s has been a part of Kilkenny’s history and heritage for over 300 years, and this experience will draw international and domestic visitors to Kilkenny and the wider Ireland’s Ancient East region, supporting economic benefit for the local community and increasing dwell time in the region.”

Tickets to the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny will be available to purchase soon on https://www.smithwicksexperience.com/.

Tickets cost €18 and include the tour and a complimentary pint. Group rates are also available on request. For more information, please email info@smithwicksexperience.com.