Horizon Irish Open organisers urge fans to use local bus services for Mount Juliet

The Horizon Irish Open is under way at Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny this weekend and organisers are urging all attendees to use the local bus services as much as possible.
There will be a free public bus service for residents of Thomastown and Stoneyford, and it will drop off at Mount Juliet.
The pay and ride ‘Expressway’ bus service will operate from beside Kilkenny Castle and drop off at Mount Juliet.
