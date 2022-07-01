Search

01 Jul 2022

FULL HOUSE: Nowlan Park to host a capacity crowd on Sunday - Kilkenny Live

SELL OUT: Nowlan Park to host a full capacity crowd on Sunday for Minor Final

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Tickets for this Sunday's Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final at Nowlan Park have sold out on Ticketmaster.

Offaly and Tipperary are set to face off in the fixture, expected to draw a 25,000+ crowd to the city.

Offaly are looking for their first All-Ireland Minor title since 1989, while Tipperary last picked up the title in 2016.

[Picture: Ticketmaster.ie]

GAA fans will likely remember the buzz of the capacity crowd that entertained fans at Nowlan Park in 2013 when Kilkenny played Tipperary in an All-Ireland qualifier.

Travelling spectators will be hoping for a similar atmosphere.

Paul Murphy: Cats ready for a battle that could go right to the wire - Kilkenny Live

"This panel has shown they can strike long ball into the forwards, but they can also move it through the lines"

Event organisers have kept back 25% of seats for parents coming with children due to free child admission.

Galway official Shane Hynes has been appointed as the referee for showpiece event.

The match is set for a 1.30pm throw-in.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media