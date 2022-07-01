FULL HOUSE: Nowlan Park to host a capacity crowd on Sunday - Kilkenny Live

Tickets for this Sunday's Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final at Nowlan Park have sold out on Ticketmaster.
Offaly and Tipperary are set to face off in the fixture, expected to draw a 25,000+ crowd to the city.
Offaly are looking for their first All-Ireland Minor title since 1989, while Tipperary last picked up the title in 2016.
[Picture: Ticketmaster.ie]
GAA fans will likely remember the buzz of the capacity crowd that entertained fans at Nowlan Park in 2013 when Kilkenny played Tipperary in an All-Ireland qualifier.
Travelling spectators will be hoping for a similar atmosphere.
Event organisers have kept back 25% of seats for parents coming with children due to free child admission.
Galway official Shane Hynes has been appointed as the referee for showpiece event.
The match is set for a 1.30pm throw-in.
