Dozens of applications for Community Connect Fund at St Canice's Credit Union in Kilkenny

Some 70 applications have been made for funding for worthy community causes from St Canice’s Credit Union, and all will be reviewed in July and August with funding awards made in September 2022.

A special fund of €250,000 has been created for 2022. The purpose of this fund is to allow the Credit Union to make a significant contribution to community based initiatives within the common bond of Bagenalstown, Ballingarry, Ballyragget, Callan, Dunnamaggin, Durrow, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny City, Mountrath, Piltown and Rathdowney.

The Community Connect Fund application categories are: social, cultural and charitable purposes including community development. The Community Connect fund compliments our other community sponsorship initiatives and is aimed at significant projects that will add long term benefit to the community.

Such projects must have an overall budget of at least €4,000 and must be located within the common bond and should reflect the ethos and values of St Canice’s CU and the Credit Union movement.

Funding Applications had to fulfil a recognised need and benefit to the community at large as well as be relevant to the majority of the St Canice’s Credit Union membership.

The outcome of the proposed project should be visible and sustainable over a significant period of time, minimum fiveyears.

Funding will be awarded to groups/clubs/entities and not to individual people. https://stcanicescu.ie/community/community-connect/