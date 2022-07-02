Search

02 Jul 2022

Kilkenny bus service forced to suspend some routes

Christopher Dunne

02 Jul 2022

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Urlingford-based JJ Kavanagh & Sons bus service have been forced to suspend a number of bus routes across their busy network.

The 873 service between Carlow and Kilkenny, travelling via Bagenalstown, is one of the services suspended from this week (effective Friday, July 1).

Other suspended services include:

  • 737 Naas – Dublin City/Dublin Airport
  • 846 Clane – Naas
  • 129 Newbridge – Kilcullen

JJ Kavanagh & Sons had to make the difficult decision to suspend some routes due to the low patronage.

Since returning to full operation, the passengers numbers have not returned to the expected levels as previously seen prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The following route will be suspended during the Summer period and will recommence in September when the colleges/schools reopen:

  • 825 Portlaoise – Carlow

The 735 Limerick – Dublin route will be suspended from Friday, July 8, 2022.

The 07.30hrs Nenagh – Limerick Service will now operate during the college term only and will recommence in September when the colleges reopen. 

JJ Kavanagh & Sons are truly sorry for any inconvenience these service updates may cause to you and your family.

