Beware of new scam going around Kilkenny that will try to extort you by fear and deception

Gardaí in Kilkenny have warned local people about a potentially dangerous scam doing the rounds locally that aims to extort vulnerable individuals.
The scam involves a doctored document being emailed to web users purporting to be sent by An Garda Síochána (see below).
The document has in fact not been issued by An Garda Síochána and is designed to illicit fear and obtain money by deception.
[Picture: An Garda Síochána]
"If you receive this type of email do not respond," gardaí stated.
"Delete it and block the sender."
