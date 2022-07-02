Kilkenny food producer wins top gong at festival

Local artisan food producer Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats has proven her produce is good for both the ‘Body & Soul’ by winning the coveted ‘Food Trader Winner’ at this year’s Body and Soul Festival.

Olivia beat stiff competition from some of Irelands top artisan food producers to bring home the foodie title.

Body & Soul is Ireland longest running independent festival, taking place in Ballinlough Castle, Clonmellon, Co Westmeath, It offers boutique and unique in a wonderful weekend of entertainment. The festival, is equal parts, superb party experience and restorative escape.

Olivia attending her first music festival as an artisan food producer found the new experience very rewarding,

“While there were a few challenges, It was an amazing experience to see so many happy festival goers of all ages enjoying my raw cakes made with nuts, seeds, plant based ingredients and raw organic cacao chocolate creations, organic single origin coffee and Ayurvedic drinks. It was such a lovely moment when I received the award after all my hard work over the years.

“To be acknowledged like this, I find it hard for words to describe, particularly as there was some amazing producers at the festival”.

Olivia hand makes her entire product range and sticks to a number of key ingredient based requirements.

“All my produce is raw for the purpose of maintaining it’s nutritional status. All are gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, wheat free, vegan friendly and super nutritious. I make my own special recipe plant based milks to use in coffees and my ayurvedic drinks, which, were all a big hit at the festival also”.

Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats was started a number of years ago, since then, Olivia has gone from strength to strength supplying her cakes and treats to a number of cafes and shops in Kilkenny. Olivia’s Yummy Raw Treats is now a firm favourite at the Farmers Market in Kilkenny every Thursday.

When asked what her secret is, Olivia replied,

“It’s my passion for taste and lighting up people’s hearts with the energy I put into the tasty creations”, explains Olivia.

“Think of some of your favourite treats, now imagine those being transformed into a healthy version, guilt free nutritious and delicious, it is all about taste for me. I make a ‘Snickers bar slice’, a ‘Reece’s pieces raw truffle treat’ and an amazing ‘Raw Cacao Raspberry slice with mix seeds and nuts base’.

“I make raw cacao ‘Powerball’s’ that provide healthy and tasty sustenance to get you through your day”.

Olivia’s Raw Treats can be found at Kilkenny Farmers market on the parade every Thursday.

For more information check her out on Instagram and Facebook @oliviasyummyrawtreats.