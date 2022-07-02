Sublime Cats blaze past Clare as they march into All-Ireland final

An exceptional first half display laid the platform as Kilkenny overcame Clare to reach their first All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final since 2019.

A blitzkrieg of attacking intent saw the Cats blow a fancied Clare side away as they led at the half-time break 1-17 to 0-6.

Tullaroan's Mossy Keoghan netted Kilkenny's opening goal in first half stoppage time but even before that it was all one way traffic as Padraig Walsh, Eoin Cody, Cian Kenny and Adrian Mullen ran riot at the Banner County's expense.

Clare proved to be very wasteful in front of goal but credit has to go to a Kilkenny defence that again stood up to the mark including seasonal debutant Mikey Butler who kept Tony Kelly scoreless from play.

Clare did threaten to rally briefly in the second period but once Cian Kenny netted Kilkenny's second goal in the 42nd minute, there was only ever likely to be one winner.

Kilkenny will now go forward to play either Limerick or Galway in the All-Ireland final in two weeks time.

Teams and Scorers

Kilkenny- TJ Reid (0-10, 0-7f), Cian Kenny (1-2), Adrian Mullen (0-5), Martin Keoghan (1-0), Eoin Cody (0-3), Billy Ryan, Padraig Walsh (0-2 each), Walter Walsh, Conor Browne (0-1 each)

Clare- Tony Kelly (0-4, 0-3f, 0-1 65), Shane O'Donnell (0-4), David Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Ryan (0-3 each), Mark Rodgers (0-2), Peter Duggan (0-1f), Ryan Taylor, Rory Hayes (0-1 each)

Kilkenny- Eoin Murphy; Paddy Deegan, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; Mikey Carey, Richie Reid, Mikey Butler; Cian Kenny , Conor Browne; Adrian Mullen, Padraig Walsh, TJ Reid; Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

Subs- Walter Walsh for Keoghan h-t, John Donnelly for P.Walsh 49 mins, Richie Leahy for Browne 61 mins, Alan Murphy for Ryan 65 mins, David Blanchfield for Carey 71 mins.

Clare- Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan, Paidi Fitzpatrick, David McInerney; David Fitzgerald, Cathal Malone; David Reidy, Tony Kelly, Shane O'Donnell; Ian Galvin, Peter Duggan, Ryan Taylor.

Subs- Aron Shanagher for Galvin 26 mins, Mark Rodgers for Reidy h-t, Aaron Fitzgerald for Fitzpatrick h-t, Shane Meehan for Duggan 49 mins, Cian Nolan for Taylor 65 mins.

Referee- Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)