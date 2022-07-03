Remembering Peggy O’ Dwyer, Ballyverneen, Glenmore

The community of Glenmore were saddened to learn of the passing of Peggy O’ Dwyer of Ballyverneen, Glenmore, County Kilkenny, onMay 15 2022, four days short of her 96th birthday.

A resident of Glenmore for all her life, the high esteem in which she was held was evident in the large crowd that came to pay their respects at her home and funeral.

Peggy was a highly respected member of the community and passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. She was known to all as a friendly and incredibly kind lady who was extremely popular within the farming community.

Peggy was the only child of Patrick and Katie Forristal. Following her education at Glenmore National School and Holy Faith Convent, New Ross, she took over the running of the family farm for a number of years.

She was the first lady to own a car in Glenmore and enjoyed travelling with her friends to various events around the area.

She married her beloved husband Denis O’ Dwyer who was the eldest of 13 children of John and Mary O’Dwyer of Drumdowney, . Kilkenny. She was delighted to become a member of the extended O’Dwyer family and became very good friends with all her new sisters and brothers and had a very close relationship with her sister-in-law, Kathleen Curran.

Together, Peggy and Denis built a very successful dairy and tillage farm. Sadly, Denis passed away on January 29, 2000 at the age of 71.

Peggy continued to be an active participant in the day-to-day activities of the farm and was especially fond of her responsibility for the calves each year who she cared for solely, not trusting anyone else with their care. She loved all animals and never let a stray cat or dog go hungry.

Family meant everything to Peggy and she was never afraid to speak her mind and had an opinion on all topics, farming, politics, horse racing and the latest fashion.

She was a very stylish lady and took great pride in her appearance. She was a great believer in the simple pleasures in life.

She was a keen gardener and spent many hours tending her flowers. She loved cooking and was renowned for her brown bread and great dinners which were given to everyone who called to the house.

Peggy was blessed with eight grandchildren and was devastated by the death of her beloved granddaughter, Lily May, who passed away in October 2020. She had a quiet simple faith and regularly attended Mass but this faith was tested immensely on the death of Lily May. They are now together again.

Peggy is survived by her children, John, Moyra, Kay and Mairead, her daughter in law, Una, her son in laws, Jimmy, Harry and Jimmy, her beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Becky, Denis, Emma Kate, Marie Claire, Harry and Ciara.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Peggy’s Month’s Mind Mass took place on June 24 in St James Church, Glenmore.