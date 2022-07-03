Search

03 Jul 2022

Community Service Order for Kilkenny man who drove sulky with too-young foal

Kilkenny Court

Sian Moloughney

03 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Driving a sulky attached to a foal that was too young for the task resulted in 80 hours of community service, in lieu of a prison sentence, for one man.


Liam O’Reilly, Corbetstown, Ballyfoyle, pleaded guilty. Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said Mr O’Reilly drove a sulky pulled by a foal that was only six months old, on December 15, 2020.
The horse was seized under the Animal Welfare Act and cared for by My Lovely Horse animal rescue before being fostered out to a family.

Judge Geraldine Carthy heard from gardaí that there are never any issues with this family and their horses are usually well looked after.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client is a proud horse owner and knows he let himself down on this day. He wanted to bring the horse for some exercise and believed this was the best way to do it. He now understands a horse must be older to pull a sulky.

