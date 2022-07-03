Marked reduction in price of Friesian bullocks at Kilkenny Mart

For the first time in many months, Thursday’s sale comprising of 950 saw a reduction in price for some of the lots on offer.

The plain animal was more difficult to sell and there was a marked reduction in the price of Friesian bullocks compared to a few weeks ago.

The fact that grass growth has stalled due to lack of moisture was another negative impact on trade.



Friesian Trade

The bulk of the quality Friesian bullocks ranged from €1.90 to €2.30 per kilo. These animals a few weeks ago would have recorded prices of €2.20 to €2.60 per kilo.

On the plus side there were still excellent prices for beef and forward bullocks with a Char of 840 kilo making €2600 or €3.10 per kilo.



The most expensive bullock in this sector was a Char bullock which weighed 690 kilo and made €2380 or €3.45 per kilo.

Heavy Friesian bullocks made in excess of €2.60 per kilo which shows there is still a demand for quality lots even though the vibes from the factories is very negative.



Quality animals

Quality store bullocks and heifers are still making excellent money with €2.70 to €3.30 been secured on a regular basis.

Top call on Thursday for this sector was €1160 for 3 Char which weighed 315 kilo which equates to €3.68 per kilo.



The cull cow sector saw plain canner types more difficult to sell but good fleshed Friesian are still ranging from €1.50 to €2.40 per kilo with the better continental types up to €3.05 per kilo.

If you have beef type animals to sell the mart is definitely worth a try with most sellers very happy with their returns.



All animals should be booked in before 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday, but if you have cull cows or bulls to sell and forgot to enter them just bring the along before 9.30am on Thursday morning. The mart office number is 056 7721407.



Sheep Sale

Our sheep sale on Monday was a smaller affair with 500 on offer. Prices did show a reduction due to factory quotes being reduced dramatically. 40 to 50 kilo lambs ranged from €134 to €164 to average €151 per head with lambs in the 50 to 60 kilo bracket ranging from €140 to €175 per head to average €165.

Cull ewes ranged from €70 to €198 per head.



Calf Sales

Our calf sales are now being held on a Monday at 1pm with 50 on offer last week that saw a 98% clearance. If you have calves to sell please let us know before 4.45pm on Friday.

Relay For Life

This weekend Relay For Life takes place in Kilkenny Rugby Club from 3pm on Saturday, July 2, to 3pm on Sunday, July 3. The main ceremony on Saturday night takes place from 9.45pm with the closing ceremony on Sunday from 2.45pm.



Why night come along at some stage to support the great fundraiser to support our night nurses and help research into finding new cures for cancer.

It is also a time where we remember family and friends who have lost their lives to cancer. This is an open invitation to you all to attend this event over 24 hours and support this magnificent cause. We would love to see you there.

Until next time good buying, good selling and good luck.