Colorado Choir to lift their voices in song at St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny

A musicial treat is on offer at St Canice’s Cathedral this Thursday afternoon when an American choir will treat guests to a very special performance.

The walls of St Canice’s Cathedral will echo wih the sound of music when Colorado choir the Loveland Choral performs an afternoon concert, starting at 3.30pm.

Titled ‘Lift every Voice...Sing!’ will showcase a potpourri of different choral styles, from traditional Celtic melodies to popular Americana, choral classics to spirituals. There is something for all tastes in what promises to be a great afternoon’s entertainment.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid 19, the Loveland Choral Society is finally getting to visit the Island of Ireland. This fun bunch from Loveland, Colorado, performs an eclectic mix of musical styles, including classics, jazz, popular songs, and Broadway tunes. Loveland singers hail from all walks of life and represent a wide range of musical backgrounds and experiences.

Loveland is located on the Front Range in Northern Colorado. It’s a picturesque setting, mild climate, and proximity to the majestic Rocky Mountain National Park. Affectionately known as “The Sweetheart City”, Loveland is famous for its valentine remailing programme, when each February, volunteers hand stamp thousands of valentines with a special message. In addition to the Kilkenny concert, the choir will sing in Bray, Dublin, and Belfast before continuing across the Irish sea to Scotland.

If you love choral music and you are looking for a real treat, head on up to St Canice’s Cathedral and hear this charming choral ensemble raise the rooftops .

“We look forward to performing our music in the gorgeous surrounding of St Canice’s Cathedral,” said Cliff Schultz, the choir director.

“After two and more years it is a joy to be finally getting to see the wonderful sights and sounds of this most beautiful country and to lifting our voices in song ,” he added.

Admission to the concert is included with the usual cathedral entrance free of €4.50.

The Loveland Choral Society was established in 1977 as a volunteer community choir, known for its distinctive and creative approach to choral music. The choir has entertained tens of thousands with acclaimed concerts and original productions.