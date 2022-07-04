Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, July 4, 2022

Joan (Joanie) Tobin (née Crosby)

The death has occurred of Joan (Joanie) Tobin (née Crosby), Bohergloss, Freshford, Kilkenny, at her residence in the loving care of her family. Pre-deceased by her husband John and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Clare (Moriarty), Mary (Beckett), sons Michael and John, grandchildren Jason, Adi, Lee-Ann, Stacey, great-grandchildren Brian, Ricky and Robyn, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law Danni, brothers Jimmy and Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives and kind neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home this Monday, 4th July, from 6.30pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 5th July in St. Lachtain's Church at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. House Private please.

Teresa Fanning (née Creaney)

The death has occurred of Teresa Fanning (née Creaney), Roselawn, Tramore, Co. Waterford formerly of Oldtown, Stoneyford, Co.Kilkenny, 2nd July, 2022. Teresa, beloved wife of Michael. Deeply regretted by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends,

Reposing In Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, Monday, 4th July, from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from Doyle's Funeral Home will take place at 11.15am on Tuesday, 5th July, arriving at The Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Morrissey

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Morrissey, Bower View, Athlone and formerly of Clogh, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly on Friday, 1st July 2022. Predeceased by his beloved wife Bernadette. Sadly missed by his loving family Anne-Marie, Jeanette and Francis, sister Mary (London), grandchildren, Sinéad, Tara and Ashling, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary's Church at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin at approx. 1.30pm. House private please. For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Jim's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Thursday at 10.30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Martina Prendergast (née Brennan)

The death has occurred of Martina Prendergast (née Brennan), Dolans Killure, Gowran, Kilkenny / Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on July 3rd, 2022. Martina, beloved wife of Maurice and much loved mother of Lisa and Rose. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, adored daughters, parents Liam and Millie, brothers and sisters Paddy, Annette, Mill, Catherine, Teresa, Jackie, Liam and Nicola, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by burial in Paulstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Cois Nore Kilkenny Cancer Support Centre.

Kitty Dowd (née Farrell)

The death has occurred of Kitty Dowd (née Farrell), Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 1st July, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Danny. Kitty will be sadly missed by her loving family daughter Helen, sons Danny, Michael, Martin and Joe, sister Theresa, brothers Harry, Michael, Jimmy and Matty, grandchildren Michael, Stephen, Conor, Aimee, Emma, Rema, Aoife, great grandchildren Danielle, and Keelin, daughters-in-law Marie and Helen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on on Monday, 4th July, from 3pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Hannie Murphy

The death has occurred of Hannie Murphy, Ballybeg Little, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, R95 E9K1 / Carlow. Hannie passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, 1st of July. Predeceased by her husbands Edward and Bill. Hannie will be sadly missed by her daughter Helen, son-in-law Peter and much loved grandmother to Emmet and Maeve, brother Jack, sister Peggy, brother in-law Des, nephews and nieces. Dearly missed by her extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Hannie is reposing at her daughter Helen's residence. Removal on Monday 4th July for 12pm Mass in Glynn Church with burial afterwards in St Mullin's Cemetery,

Bridget Whelan (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Bridget Whelan (née Delaney), Danville, Kilkenny and formerly of Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny, on 2nd July 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, at Castlecomer District Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Bridget, predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret, her sister Mary and brother Danny, beloved wife of Ned and much loved mother of Liam, Tomás, Paul and Mary, sadly missed by her husband and family, brother Paddy, sisters Peg (Keane) and Sheila (Delaney), daughters-in-law Deirdre, Anne and Olwyn, son-in-law James, grandchildren Bill, Niamh, Brian, Ella, Edward, Paraic, Liam and Mark, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and her carer Helen.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass may be viewed online at http://facebook.com//danesfortparish

Kathleen (Kathie) Roche

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kathie) Roche, The Close, Gracedieu, Waterford, late of Upper Drumdowney, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and Southport, England, who died on Friday 1st July 2022. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, Predeceased by her parents Robert and Bridget, sister Carmel and brother Noel.

Kathie will be sadly missed by her brothers Larry, Robbie and Ferghal, sisters Pauline (Hewetson), Bridget (Behal), Carol (Meleady), Finola (Malacrida), Jackie (Roche) and Orla (Roche), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathie will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday, 3rd July, from 7.30pm until 9pm, Kathie's removal will take place on Monday, 4th July, to the Church of The Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U at U. H.W C/O Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. To view Kathie's Mass, please click link below on Monday at 11.55am https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/