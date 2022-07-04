Summer book amnesty at Kilkenny libraries!

This summer, Kilkenny County Council Library Service are calling on everyone to declutter their homes and return any old library books they find!



You can bring your old library books back to the desk or to the book bins in any Kilkenny libraries or talk to the librarians if you have lost books, and they will get your card reactivated!



A book amnesty benefits everyone - The library gets books back, which means they don’t need to order new items to replace lost ones, and other people can then enjoy the returned books. It also allows everyone to get their membership back on track, and get a new library card if you need one!



“We know most people are embarrassed to come back to visit us if they have lost books, or have very overdue books at home, but we would be thrilled to have our old members back in,” says County Librarian, Josephine Coyne.

“We have a new library system in place now, so this gives us and our borrowers the opportunity to start fresh!”



Libraries are no longer just places to borrow books or study – they are also creative and engaging community centres where people can gather, make friends, relax, join a workshop and enjoy socialising with their local community.

The local public library has also become a key technology hub in the community as people use the free internet and wifi service, and access a range of services online such as training courses, language courses, eBooks and eMagazines.



Libraries also run bookclubs, knitting groups, card making, and many other workshops and classes throughout the year.

To join for free, just call into your local library, bring photo ID and proof of address.

To find out more, visit your nearest branch, or see www.kilkennylibrary.ie