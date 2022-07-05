Search

05 Jul 2022

Kilkenny audience set to be wowed by music of Hollywood star

Que Sera Sera pays homage to Doris Day

Reporter:

Mary Cody

05 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

Que Sera Sera is a magnificent show that pays homage to one of Hollywood’s greatest stars – Doris Day.

Que Sera Sera is a show that celebrates the lady and the music as the audience is taken on a factual musical timeline through Doris Day’s career in music and film.

Starting at the beginning of her career during the big band days, the audience will be taken on a ‘Sentimental Journey’ to the Hollywood movies that made her the legend that is Doris Day.

This show will be your ‘Secret Love’ as three international vocalists supported by a team of professional dancers perform these beautiful songs leaving you feeling ‘Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered’ and full of nostalgia – simply wishing we were back to those good old days.

Que Sera Sera has wonderful music and great costumes all complimented by stunning choreography and video projection depicting some wonderful vintage footage of a bygone era.

The show is a fan’s tribute to the fantastic songs and memories that Doris Day and her music gave every generation. The audience will get to enjoy all these classic songs including: Sentimental Journey, Bewitched, Bothered, Bewildered, Ready, Willing & Able, Teachers Pet Pillow Talk, Tea for Two, Secret Love and Que Sera Sera.

Tickets can be booked online at watergatetheatre.com or through the box office on 056 7761674, Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 3 – 6pm.

Que Sera Sera The Story of Doris Day will be performed at the Watergate Theatre on September 4 and tickets are €22.

News

