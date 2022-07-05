Search

05 Jul 2022

APPROVED: Plans for two new Kilkenny schools get the green light

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

05 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny and Carlow Educational Training Board (KCETB) have been granted planning permission to construct a new school campus containing two post-primary schools at a site in Poulgour, Wetlands, Kilkenny.

Plans for the now-approved 12,692.7m² school campus had been submitted to Kilkenny County Council back in November of last year and were finally approved, subject to 14 conditions, on June 27, 2022.

The first school will consist of two two-storey blocks including general classrooms, specialist rooms, S.E.N.S. area, circulation areas, offices, plant room, dining hall and associated kitchen and storage areas.

The second school will consist of one two-storey block including general classrooms, specialist rooms, circulation areas, offices, plant room, dining hall and associated kitchen and storage areas.

A sports hall, including two fitness suites and associated changing and storage areas, are included in the plans.

There are also plans to construct three new pedestrian entrances to the site, an on-site set down area, staff car parking, hard play and landscaped social area and all associated site works.

