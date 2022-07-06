Semi-detached end-of-terrace family home in 'turn key condition' for sale in Kilkenny

TAP '>' OR 'NEXT' BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

64 Maudlin Court, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

3 beds - 3 baths - 98m2

ASKING PRICE: €245,000

64 Maudlin Court is a very impressive and spacious three bedroom semi-detached home and comes to the market in turn-key condition.

The property is well positioned in the estate at the end of a quiet and leafy cul-de-sac. Maudlin Court is a sought-after development built in 2004 by Kevin Moore Building Contractor Ltd, who are renowned for their quality and finish over the years. The spacious and light fitted accommodation extends to 97.5 Sq. M. / 1,050 Sq. Ft. approx. laid out over two level.

The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest WC, living room and a large open plan kitchen/dining room. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.

FRONT AND REAR GARDENS: The front garden is laid in lawn bordered on one side by a laurel hedge and a wall on the other side. A concrete driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. A side gate gives access to a wide side entrance (measuring 1.67m wide approx.) which is covered with a Perspex roof. The rear garden if fully walled and laid in concrete and paving slabs. Two storage sheds are complete with power, plug sockets and two roller doors.

LOCATION: There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as tertiary schools such as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill, the Grennan Equestrian School and the School of Food. There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets including SuperValu, Lidl and Centra. Thomastown GAA Club, Thomastown United AFC Soccer club and Thomastown Paddlers Canoe club are all in close proximity.

The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge which date back to the 1740's and is a hidden gem for locals and tourists alike. Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club which remains one of Ireland's finest country houses is only a five minute drive from the property. A fifteen minute drive will take you into Kilkenny city and 30 minute drive to Waterford city. The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. The charming villages of Bennettsbridge and Inistioge are both also in close proximity.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery (Tel: 056 772 1904) to arrange!