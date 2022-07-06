Just eight days left for Carlow EuroMillions player to claim €22,833 prize from April draw

A EuroMillions player in the Tullow area of Carlow has just eight days left to come forward to claim a Match 5 prize worth €22,833. The Carlow player scooped their prize in the Friday 15th April draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday 13th April at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

The winning numbers from the Friday 15th April draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 05 and 06.

As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, this means that the claim deadline for this Match 5 prize is close of business on Thursday 14th July.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to EuroMillions players in Carlow to check their tickets urgently to ensure that they do not miss the upcoming deadline to claim their €22,833 prize.

“As we get closer to the claim deadline for the outstanding EuroMillions Match 5 prize, we are urging all of our players who may have purchased their tickets in the Tullow area of Carlow for the 15th April draw to check their tickets as soon as possible. There is a Carlow player who is yet to come forward to claim their €22,833 prize. The winning ticket was purchased on Wednesday 13th April at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow."

“With the last date to claim fast approaching on Thursday 14th July, we are advising the ticket holder to contact our prize claims team immediately on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”

