Kilkenny cooks invited to join 'Most Imaginative Meal-makers' search

Donal Skehan with budding young cooks Lucy (8) and Kate (7) Carroll.
In a competition open to all the family, home cooks throughout Kilkenny and beyond are being invited to join a search to find Ireland’s most imaginative meal-makers.
Leading the search is well-known television cook, Donal Skehan supported by banana importers, Fyffes whose previous collaborations led to the discovery of Ireland’s most creative banana bread bakers and banana dessert makers.
This year their invitation to the most inspired and creative cooks within the county is to create the most delicious dish, savoury or sweet, in which a banana is the key ingredient, their hope being to demonstrate what a versatile fruit the banana is.
Winning creations, to be judged by Skehan, will see rewards presented to the overall winner and best in category entries – including junior entrants, best breakfast, savoury, dessert, no bake and vegan. Entries close August 4th. Details on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ FyffesIreland) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ fyffesireland/).
