Latest figures show 35 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny
35 patients are on trollies at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
Nationally 424 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
359 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 65 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
The INMO, in its latest Trolley Watch analysis, has recorded 9,961 admitted patients without hospital beds in June 2022.
Among the 9,961 patients, 123 were children.
