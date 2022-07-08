Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, July 8, 2022

Rest in Peace
Kevin (Thomas) Barry
The death has occurred of Kevin (Thomas) Barry, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 and late of Co. Kilkenny, on 6th July 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Very sadly missed by his daughters Miriam, Antoinette and Susan, sons-in-law, grandchildren Mark, Lianne, Barry, Karina and Mia, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.
Removal on Friday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Kevin’s funeral can be viewed live on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/
