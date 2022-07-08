Search

09 Jul 2022

Over 20% of people on social welfare in June 2022 were non-Irish - CSO

Over 20% of people on social welfare in June 2022 were non-Irish - CSO

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Over 20% of the almost 200,000 people recorded on the Live Register last month were non-Irish. 

That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which today (Friday July 8) published the latest seasonally adjusted Live Register figures for June 2022. 

The latest CSO data reveals 186,819 people were recorded as unemployed and receiving government assistance. 

Seventy seven percent of recipients were recorded as Irish with 23% non-Irish. 

According to the CSO, the majority of people arriving to Ireland from Ukraine applying for income support are being processed as Jobseeker's Allowance (JA) claims until the most appropriate income support for the person is identified. 

This reportedly facilitates access to existing part-time work supports. 

In the event that a person is on JA for 50 claim paid days or more, they are counted on the Live Register.

Commenting on today’s publication, Morgan O’Donnell, Statistician in the Labour Market Analysis Section, said, "The unadjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 186,819. When seasonal effects are considered, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for June 2022 was 184,600, which is an increase of 7,300 persons from May 2022.

There were 7,147 people benefitting from the EU's Temporary Protection Directive included in the Live Register figures for June 2022, an increase of 6,941 from May 2022." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media